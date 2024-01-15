Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 439 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $81.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.53.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.51.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

