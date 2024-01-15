Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 80 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up about 1.1% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,527,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,043,000 after purchasing an additional 432,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,084,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $376.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $386.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.