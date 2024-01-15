Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Short Interest Down 24.2% in December

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MLYBY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

