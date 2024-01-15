Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Short Interest Down 24.2% in December

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MLYBY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75.
Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile
