Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,307,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,190,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,750,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,799,000 after buying an additional 527,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,473,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,822. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

