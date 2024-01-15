Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
Marin Software stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.00.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
