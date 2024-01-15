Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Marin Software stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

Marin Software Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Marin Software by 115.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Marin Software in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

