MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.83.

MarineMax stock opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.62. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.24 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 442.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

