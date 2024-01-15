Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,488 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $78,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.8% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.3% in the third quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.94. 1,699,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,700. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $202.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.43 and a 200 day moving average of $192.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.