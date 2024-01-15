Maverick Protocol (MAV) Price Reaches $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $7.29 million and $14.57 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded up 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.47217208 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $12,710,455.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

