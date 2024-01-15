Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.50

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 1328989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market cap of C$179.74 million, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.36.
Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599998 earnings per share for the current year.
Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.
