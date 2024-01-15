Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.50

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 1328989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Mega Uranium Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market cap of C$179.74 million, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Mega Uranium alerts:

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599998 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Mega Uranium Company Profile

In other news, Director Arni Thomas Johannson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total value of C$38,700.00. In other news, Director Larry Goldberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$41,000.00. Also, Director Arni Thomas Johannson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total value of C$38,700.00. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mega Uranium Ltd., a uranium mining and investment company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Georgetown project located in Queensland, Australia; and Redport project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mega Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.