Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 19,372 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 116.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,067 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,960,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,410,000 after purchasing an additional 461,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,276,000 after purchasing an additional 59,794 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,474,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,636,000 after acquiring an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,430,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,073,000 after acquiring an additional 39,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,700,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after acquiring an additional 38,453 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $28.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.00. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.42). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $153.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $259,150.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $259,150.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,083.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,203 shares of company stock valued at $513,655 in the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

