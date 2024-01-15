Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 449 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BERY. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 44.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,637.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,637.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,383 shares of company stock worth $7,527,732. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

NYSE:BERY opened at $65.15 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

