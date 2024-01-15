Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STRL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $78.40 on Monday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.59.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $560.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

