Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 3.0 %

GPI opened at $273.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.44. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.94 and a 12 month high of $310.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.84.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

