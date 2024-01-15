Meritage Portfolio Management Has $685,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $69.76 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

