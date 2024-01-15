Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases New Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 1,787.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS stock opened at $55.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXIS Capital

About AXIS Capital

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.