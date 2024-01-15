Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $437.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $421.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.21. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $443.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

