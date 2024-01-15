Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $116.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $124.02.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

