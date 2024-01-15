Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $2.98

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $66.43 million and approximately $283,019.84 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.98 or 0.00006997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,854,061 coins and its circulating supply is 22,273,510 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

