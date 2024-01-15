Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $65.28 million and $264,801.14 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00006778 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,854,061 coins and its circulating supply is 22,273,510 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,854,061 with 22,273,510 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.97551681 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $319,261.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

