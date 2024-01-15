MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 40.3% Higher This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 40.3% higher against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $122.68 or 0.00286610 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $561.10 million and $56.25 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00018341 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,771.70 or 0.99925291 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011638 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009934 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004546 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 117.80824941 USD and is up 11.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $77,841,498.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

