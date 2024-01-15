Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$81.00 at National Bankshares

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$77.14.

Metro Stock Performance

MRU traded up C$0.12 on Monday, hitting C$68.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,353. Metro has a 12 month low of C$65.43 and a 12 month high of C$78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.63. The firm has a market cap of C$15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.66.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C($0.09). Metro had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of C$5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.2914573 EPS for the current year.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

