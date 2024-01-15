Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after buying an additional 282,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $483,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,153. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,153. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,110 shares of company stock worth $20,760,662. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

MU traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,187,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,444,922. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.