Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

MSBIP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

