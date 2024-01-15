Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IONS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605,747 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,088,000 after purchasing an additional 521,564 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after buying an additional 593,051 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,846,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,772,000 after buying an additional 285,254 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,575,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $2,134,329.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,091.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,948. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

IONS stock opened at $53.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

