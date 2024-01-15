Mizuho Begins Coverage on RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RPM. Bank of America lifted their target price on RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $107.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.70. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $4,556,335.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at $107,272,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $4,556,335.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,272,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $254,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,849,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in RPM International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 473,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,371 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in RPM International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in RPM International by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 1,001.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 663,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,506,000 after purchasing an additional 602,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

