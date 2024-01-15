Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 209,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Momentus Price Performance

Shares of MNTS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,052,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,144. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. Momentus has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($7.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. Momentus had a negative net margin of 3,625.75% and a negative return on equity of 353.46%.

Institutional Trading of Momentus

About Momentus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTS. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Momentus during the first quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Momentus by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 339,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Momentus by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Momentus by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 35,673 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Momentus by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 149,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

