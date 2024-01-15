Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 209,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Momentus Price Performance
Shares of MNTS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,052,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,144. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. Momentus has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83.
Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($7.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. Momentus had a negative net margin of 3,625.75% and a negative return on equity of 353.46%.
Institutional Trading of Momentus
About Momentus
Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Momentus
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.