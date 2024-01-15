Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $66.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.67. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $56.25 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $132.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 40.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

