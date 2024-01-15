Monero (XMR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $98.74 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Monero has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $155.45 or 0.00366764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.86 billion and approximately $98.74 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,383.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00164703 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.38 or 0.00588400 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00061850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00198528 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,384,739 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

