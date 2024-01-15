Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.69

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.69 and last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 15900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

Mongolia Growth Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.56.

About Mongolia Growth Group

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Mongolia. The company operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. Its investment portfolio consists of office, retail, land and redevelopment, and commercial and residential properties.

