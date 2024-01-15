Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Cap Reaches $331.19 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $331.19 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00083859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00030317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00023868 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001586 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,101,614,325 coins and its circulating supply is 822,219,399 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

