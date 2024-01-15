Morgan Stanley (MS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 16th. Analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $89.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average is $84.12.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $108,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 65.5% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

Get Our Latest Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.