Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $705,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $13,596,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI opened at $45.32 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $48.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $819.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 17.46%. Mueller Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,514,864.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,864.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $37,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,470 shares of company stock worth $5,635,331. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

