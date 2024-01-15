Myria Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Myria has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Myria has a total market capitalization of $13.84 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myria token can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Myria

Myria was first traded on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. The official website for Myria is myria.com.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 9,733,131,658.75 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00946838 USD and is up 17.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $6,113,746.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

