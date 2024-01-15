Myro (MYRO) Price Up 67.6% Over Last Week

Myro (MYRO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Myro has a market capitalization of $135.33 million and approximately $32.57 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myro token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Myro has traded 67.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Myro Profile

Myro was first traded on November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol. Myro’s official website is myrothedog.com.

Myro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.13978759 USD and is down -14.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $50,180,079.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myro using one of the exchanges listed above.

