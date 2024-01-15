Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

NBRV opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

Featured Stories

