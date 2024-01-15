Nano (XNO) Hits Market Capitalization of $150.00 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00002641 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $150.00 million and $5.10 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,622.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00165562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.15 or 0.00600980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00064426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00365398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00199190 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

