Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Nasdaq stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average is $52.07. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

