Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Short Interest Update

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,327,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 597.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,771 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 931.0% in the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,973,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 40.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 551,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 157,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.53. 939,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,833. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.19.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 332.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

