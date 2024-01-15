Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Dario Meli Sells 25,000 Shares

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) Director Dario Meli sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$10,600.00.

Dario Meli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 27th, Dario Meli bought 46,500 shares of Neptune Digital Assets stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,573.60.

Neptune Digital Assets Price Performance

Shares of NDA stock remained flat at C$0.35 during trading hours on Monday. 22,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,040. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 23.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$44.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.45.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

Neptune Digital Assets ( CVE:NDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Neptune Digital Assets had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 220.93%. The firm had revenue of C$0.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neptune Digital Assets Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

