Nervos Network Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $141.46 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,663.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00164366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.19 or 0.00588759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00062180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009360 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.82 or 0.00365228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.47 or 0.00200343 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,031,792,892 coins and its circulating supply is 43,343,848,480 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

