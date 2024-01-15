Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 70,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.
Nestlé Trading Up 0.5 %
NSRGF traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.61. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $105.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00.
Nestlé Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
