Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) is Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for about 0.9% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $114.49. 296,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,056. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $106.81 and a one year high of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.66.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

