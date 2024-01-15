Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading Down 10.2% This Week

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $31.94 million and $59,941.16 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

