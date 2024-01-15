Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.08), with a volume of 16250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.50 ($1.04).

Newmark Security Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of £7.96 million, a PE ratio of 2,125.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.90.

Newmark Security Company Profile

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

