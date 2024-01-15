NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 97.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

TSE:NXE traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$10.62. 851,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,102. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.81. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.75 and a 52 week high of C$10.69. The firm has a market cap of C$5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 1.64.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leigh Robert Curyer sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total transaction of C$2,676,420.00. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

