NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Boosted by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,616,000 after buying an additional 1,437,501 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $61.04 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.