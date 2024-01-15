Nicholas Michael Briers Sells 849,296 Shares of Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU) Stock

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Michael Briers sold 849,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £16,985.92 ($21,651.91).

Great Southern Copper Trading Down 4.1 %

LON:GSCU traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2.30 ($0.03). The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,441. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.00 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.55. Great Southern Copper PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

About Great Southern Copper

Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper and gold deposits in Chile. The company holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.

