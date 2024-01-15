Nicholas Michael Briers Sells 849,296 Shares of Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU) Stock

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Michael Briers sold 849,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £16,985.92 ($21,651.91).
Great Southern Copper Trading Down 4.1 %
LON:GSCU traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2.30 ($0.03). The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,441. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.00 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.55. Great Southern Copper PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05).
About Great Southern Copper
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Great Southern Copper
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.