Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NYSE NOK opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth $37,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 265.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

