Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the December 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.63.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady bought 20,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,711,316. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 22,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.45. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

