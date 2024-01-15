Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,091,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,638,000 after purchasing an additional 282,531 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 83.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,925,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,952 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Nutrien by 43.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,078 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Nutrien by 15.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,175,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,187,000 after acquiring an additional 933,517 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Nutrien by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,361,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,047,000 after acquiring an additional 154,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,187,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.51. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. Nutrien’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nutrien

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.